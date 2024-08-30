Landbank Team: Venturing into the real estate field

Charles Noonan, the founder of “The Landbank Team,” sat down with us to share the story behind his work.

The Landbank Team brings people together to buy land and homes at auctions, sometimes for as little as $300. It’s an incredible way to make property ownership a reality for so many.

Charles has helped thousands of people navigate this process, making it easier and more affordable to own land and homes.

His work isn’t just about buying property; it’s about building a community where people support each other in achieving their dreams of homeownership.

If you’re interested in learning more or getting involved, you can reach out to Charles at charlesnoonan@gmail.com or check out The Landbank Team’s website at [landbankteam.com](https://landbankteam.com/).