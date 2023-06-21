Larsa Pippen awarded half of Scottie Pippen’s retirement in divorce settlement on National Selfie Day…Is This Anything?

In a surprising twist of events on National Selfie Day, Larsa Pippen has been granted a significant portion of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s retirement funds from his illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls. Is This Anything…? Let’s see what Hammer and Nigel have to say about these trending topics.

The ongoing divorce proceedings took an unexpected turn as an L.A. County court issued an order specifying Larsa’s entitlement to Scottie’s Chicago Bulls 401(k) and “savings plan trust.” This legal development, coinciding with the celebration of National Selfie Day, has sparked a flurry of discussions among sports fans, legal experts, and selfie enthusiasts alike.

The court officially recognized Larsa as Scottie’s ex-wife, setting their separation date as November 3, 2016. As a result, Larsa has been awarded fifty percent of all account balances accrued from the time of their marriage in 1997 until their separation in 2016. This ruling means that Larsa Pippen now possesses a substantial sum of money, equivalent to half of Scottie Pippen’s retirement nest egg from his esteemed tenure with the Chicago Bulls.

Divorce proceedings involving high-profile individuals often attract public attention due to the substantial assets involved, and this case is no exception. As the news of Larsa’s successful claim circulated on National Selfie Day, social media platforms buzzed with discussions about the implications of divorce on the financial security of professional athletes and the division of assets acquired during their careers.

The private nature of the settlement leaves room for speculation regarding Scottie Pippen’s reaction to this outcome. Divorces can be emotionally challenging and complicated affairs, even more so when substantial financial resources are at stake.

As we reflect on National Selfie Day and the power of self-expression, it is our hope that Larsa and Scottie Pippen can navigate the aftermath of their divorce. On a more positive note, make sure you capture a nice photo of yourself for memories before the day is over! Do you think this is anything? Find out by watching the full interview with Hammer and Nigel above!