Lavell Crawford discusses comedy career, upcoming performances

Comedian Lavell Crawford, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Last Comic Standing, is performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend. Crawford has built a successful career in stand-up comedy and acting, and fans are excited to catch his shows in Indianapolis. “I came back because people act like they didn’t get the word,” he joked. “I was here this morning, and I’m coming back again.”

Crawford’s performances are scheduled across the weekend, including two shows on Friday, two on Saturday, and one on Sunday. Reflecting on his long career, which started in the early 1990s, Crawford noted that while the grind of performing can be tiring, the excitement of engaging with different audiences keeps him going. “It’s exciting because I know the bill is going to be paid when the crowd shows up,” he quipped.

Crawford has become known for incorporating his life experiences into his comedy. When asked how he develops material, he explained, “Everything has something funny in it. Funny is everywhere. You just have to have it in you.” He also touched on the importance of humor in helping people stay positive: “You’ll die from stress if you don’t find ways to laugh.”

In addition to his stand-up career, Crawford has appeared in various films and TV shows. He shared that working with Adam Sandler has been a highlight of his career, although he couldn’t reveal details about current projects. He also expressed his desire to help other comedians succeed, much like Sandler has done.

Tickets for Crawford’s performances at Helium Comedy Club start at $32, with the Saturday night shows already sold out. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets before they’re gone.