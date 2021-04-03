All Indiana

Lawrence church hosts Good Friday drive-thru giveaway for families in need

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Hope Community Church hosted a drive-thru giveaway for their neighbors to celebrate Good Friday and get them in high spirits going into Easter weekend.

The church partnered with McFarling Foods to give people more than 100 food boxes, Easter baskets for kids, hand sanitizer, masks and more.

The event was Friday afternoon.

Corey A. Duncan Sr., the church pastor, and Jason Acquisto with McFarling Foods were glad to lend a helping hand and some hope in the community.