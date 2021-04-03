All Indiana

Lawrence church hosts Good Friday drive-thru giveaway for families in need

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Hope Community Church hosted a drive-thru giveaway for their neighbors to celebrate Good Friday and get them in high spirits going into Easter weekend.

The church partnered with McFarling Foods to give people more than 100 food boxes, Easter baskets for kids, hand sanitizer, masks and more.

The event was Friday afternoon.

Corey A. Duncan Sr., the church pastor, and Jason Acquisto with McFarling Foods were glad to lend a helping hand and some hope in the community.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All ACcess Indy – Final Four preview

All ACcess Indy /

Veterans needed for brain injury research

I-Team 8 /

Tasty Takeout: Pots & Pans

All Indiana /

Indy doctor picked to sing National Anthem ahead of Final Four

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.