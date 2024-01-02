Search
Laying the spiritual foundation for children

by: Divine Triplett
We are excited to announce that author Christina Harris will be joining us to discuss her latest creation, a children’s Christian coloring book and workbook.

Published with essential biblical foundations, this tool is designed for parents, Sunday school teachers, and youth leaders alike, providing a valuable resource for educating children in matters of faith.

The book delves into crucial topics such as salvation, baptism, the Holy Spirit, repentance, and more, making it a comprehensive guide to Christian principles.

Alongside informative content, the book features engaging coloring pages and thought-provoking questions at the end of each chapter, ensuring an interactive and enriching experience for young readers on their journey of spiritual discovery.

Christina Harris’s dedication to fostering a strong foundation of faith in children shines through in this captivating and educational work.

