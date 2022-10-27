All Indiana

Learning art of fencing with Indysabre Fencing Club

When it comes to fencing, it’s been said “your blade is your paintbrush,” and no one knows that better than the people at Indysabre Fencing Club.

They are taking competitive fencing to a new level with their proven results in fencing excellence.

Linda Dunn who recently represented Team USA at the fencing championships in Zadar, Croatia, and assistant coaches Ryan Bardellini and Michael Surridge joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss their experience in the world of fencing, why people should get their children involved and more. They also showed off a few of their moves.

