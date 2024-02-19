Search
Learning the art of balancing love and business

by: Divine Triplett
Indianapolis natives, the celebrity realtor power couple, known for their work with industry elites like Pinky Cole & Safaree, Douglas Parson & Dr. Atiya Parson, have recently unveiled their highly anticipated book, “We Nailed It! The Blueprint for Real Estate and Relationships.”

Released on December 19, 2023, the book swiftly climbed to the top spot as a #1 Amazon Bestseller.

Now, they are eager to share their remarkable journey of resilience in building a multi-million dollar brand, triumphing over adversity, and unveiling the impactful power plays outlined in their groundbreaking book.

