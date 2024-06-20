Legacy Fest 2024: A celebration of Madam Walker and Black Music Month

Legacy Fest, the signature fundraiser, is a two-day celebration honoring the legacy of Madam Walker, the historic Madam Walker building, and Black Music Month. This event is held in June, a month nationally recognized for celebrating Black music.

The festivities will begin on Friday, June 21st, with a headline performance by Boyz II Men at the Legacy Concert. This concert promises to be an exciting start to the celebration, featuring the legendary R&B group known for their soulful hits.

On Saturday, June 22nd, the celebration continues with the FREE Legacy Fest Block Party. Thousands of guests are expected to attend this lively event, which will include live music, food trucks, vendors, play spaces, and more. The block party offers a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a day full of entertainment and fun.

Legacy Fest is a special occasion that not only raises funds but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Madam Walker and Black music. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and be a part of this joyous celebration.