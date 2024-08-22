Let ‘Em Play: A new documentary on Paralympic Athletes

Filmmaker Michelle Cross joined us to discuss her new documentary, Let ‘Em Play. This film follows four high school students’ journey as they fight to compete in the U.S. Paralympic Team.

The documentary showcases their work at the CIF State Championships, which these students were the first para division competing in.

Two of the athletes went on to compete internationally. One of the athletes featured is Michelle Cross, a sprinter.

She ran the Junior World team and the Para Pan American Team in 2019. Let ‘Em Play is an important film because it brings attention to Paralympic athletes, who are often overlooked.

The filmmaker hopes to raise more awareness about the Paralympics through this documentary and further increase popular support for these wonderful athletes.