Let us pray…everything is hilarious

by: Divine Triplett
Josh Pray is a versatile comedian known for his prolific online presence, consistently delivering entertaining content across various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

His diverse range of videos includes learning dances, collaborating on skits with his children, offering reactions to movies and music, and sharing his unique “5 things” insights.

In the era of content saturation, Pray stands out by consistently captivating and delighting his dedicated fan base.

Fans in Indiana can catch him live at two upcoming shows: on Friday, January 5. at the Art Theater in Hobart, IN, and on Saturday, January 6 at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis.

Tickets are available through Mad Hatter Shows for what promises to be a night of laughter and entertainment.

