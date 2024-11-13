‘Lioness’ Season 2 delves into female CIA operatives’ journey, adds new cast member

The fact-based drama series “Lioness,” created by Oscar-nominated writer Taylor Sheridan, returned to Paramount+ for its second season after a successful debut in summer 2023. Starring a powerhouse cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman, the series delves deeper into the world of female operatives in an elite CIA program. Actors Laysla De Oliveira and Genesis Rodriguez recently shared insights into the show’s latest season and their roles in the action-packed series.

A Unique Dynamic Among Characters

Season two picks up with Cruz (played by De Oliveira) returning as a mentor for new recruit Josie, portrayed by Rodriguez. Their relationship, shaped by Cruz’s own experience as a Lioness, is central to the season. “Cruz has been in Josie’s position not too long ago,” De Oliveira explained. “She’s ridden with guilt, but she still has to guide this new Lioness, who is grappling with the possibility of turning her back on her family.”

Rodriguez described her character’s internal conflict. “Josie is faced with a mission that hits close to home, and she has to decide whether to betray her family or her country,” she said. “She’s someone who has given her life for the greater good, but the task affects her deeply.”

Chemistry On and Off Screen

The camaraderie among the cast is evident in their performances and their off-screen interactions. “We’re constantly laughing and hanging out,” De Oliveira said. “We even invented activities to spend time together on weekends. It’s a cast that’s so welcoming and wonderful.”

Rodriguez, joining the established cast in season two, expressed her gratitude for the experience. “Walking into a show with big names attached could be intimidating, but everyone was so supportive,” she said.

Character Evolution and Higher Stakes

Cruz’s development as a character is a significant focus this season. “Taylor has written her evolution so wonderfully,” De Oliveira said. “This season, you’ll see her intellect shine as she navigates the geopolitical machine she’s part of. The stakes are higher, and the mission is closer to home, pushing her to set aside residual pain from the previous season to do her job.”

Rodriguez echoed this sentiment, noting the emotional complexity of the characters. “It’s raw and thrilling. Josie’s journey is deeply affected by the challenges she faces, but that’s what makes her role so compelling.”

A Promising Finale

With the season only halfway through, the actors teased an intense second half. “Fans can expect a lot of action, drama, and incredible scenes,” Rodriguez said. “The finale is one of the greatest I’ve ever seen. It had us gasping during the table read.”

How to Watch

Season two of Lioness is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly. For more information on the series and upcoming episodes, visit paramountplus.com