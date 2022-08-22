All Indiana

Little backseat drivers — parents share stories of kids who think they know best

If you’re a parent, chances are your kid is, has been, or will be what’s known as a backseat driver. That’s someone who isn’t driving but tells the driver what to do.

Kayla Sullivan’s video on social media reports on this very real parenting struggle. She isn’t alone. Many parents deal with little backseat drivers screaming “go” at a red light or telling their parents to speed up.

On Monday’s “Kid-ing with Kayla” segment on “All Indiana,” Kayla heard from parent’s who have their own “little backseat driver” on their hands.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.

To submit your own reports, pictures, videos or story ideas for the segment, click here.

Follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook.