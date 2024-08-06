Little House on the Prairie celebrates 50 years

Dean Butler, known for his role as Almanzo Wilder on the TV show Little House on the Prairie, is ready to share his story.

His new book, “PRAIRIE MAN: My Little House Life & Beyond,” offers a look behind the scenes of the iconic series.

The book, set to release on June 25, 2024, promises heartfelt stories and insights into the making of the show and the people who brought it to life.

In “PRAIRIE MAN,” Butler describes his experience on the show as one of the greatest gifts of his life.

Cast at twenty-two, he joined the series as Laura Ingalls’ love interest, capturing the hearts of fans and co-stars. The memoir includes a foreword by Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura, and Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie, adding to its charm and authenticity.

Before joining Little House on the Prairie, Butler appeared in Judy Blume’s Forever with Stephanie Zimbalist. He was new to Hollywood but quickly found a home on the Prairie set, where he formed lasting bonds with his castmates. His love for honest entertainment began there and continued throughout his career in acting, producing, and directing.

Dean Butler’s book tour will include several stops where fans can meet him and get their copies signed:

June 25, 2024: Simi Valley Book Signing

July 19-21, 2024: Walnut Grove, MI

July 26-28, 2024: Carrie Days, SD

August 16-17, 2024: Tombstone, AZ – Meet & Greet + Book Signing

August 30 – September 1, 2024: Watertown, CT (Little House 50th Cast Reunion)

September 3, 2024: Lancaster, PA

September 14-15, 2024: Lyles, TN

September 27-29, 2024: Mansfield, MO – Wilder Days

November 16-17, 2024: Branson, MO

Dean Butler invites readers to join him on a journey through his life and career. With the same warmth and honesty that made his character on Little House on the Prairie so loved, “PRAIRIE MAN” is a must-read!