Live Nation to host first ever drive-in concert series at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Live Nation is hosting its first ever drive-in music concert series. Noblesville is one of three cities across the country chosen as a destination for the events. The Ruoff Music Center stage will feature in-person live performances from the Yacht Rock Revue, John Pardi and Brad Paisley.

Live Nation Director of Marketing, Kyle Johnston, says getting ready for this concert series, with COVID-19 top-of-mind, was a different challenge before officially launching the “Live from the Drive-In” shows.

“Man it took weeks and weeks of planning,” Johnston said. “We can put a show on, we can announce, we can build a stage, but in these times it took a lot of time and effort to talk to the government locally and to the state health departments. We’ve finally figured it out. It’s a great setup. I think it’s the best setup I’ve seen of any public event because of the social distancing we’ve incorporated into this.”

Johnston says everything will be spread out for fans to be able to social distance and still have a fun experience. For fans who’ve been to the Ruoff Center before, the process will work a little differently after you pull your car through Gate 1. When security scans your ticket they’ll also be checking your temperature before directing you to your tailgating spot. Fans can bring their own chairs and coolers with food and drinks. There will also be a “buffer zone” to create extra space between your vehicle and the closest fan.

“It’s a safe setup,” he said. “It’s going to be great for everybody to come out here and just feel comfortable.”

Outside of following the new safety guidelines, Johnston’s only advice to fans was to plan early.

“We encourage you always to get them in advance,” he said. “If you have to print them off at home so you have the ticket in your hands and then just get here and pull in and just arrive early. There are no opening acts, so don’t be late because headliners go on right at 8 p.m.”

Tickets can be purchased by car with a total of four people per vehicle. The concerts are happening July 10-12.

Click here to get tickets and more information on the “Live from the Drive-In” concert series.