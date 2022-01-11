All Indiana

Local actor, Rob Gough, talks starring with Bruce Willis in ‘American Seige’

An actor from right here in Indianapolis is sharing the screen with one of Hollywood’s best action stars.

WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome got to talk with Rob Gough about his latest project, “American Siege,” where he co-stars next to Bruce Willis.

The film is now playing.

Rob Gough Bio:

Rob Gough is an American actor who started acting at the early age of 11. He has played a wide variety of characters alongside the most esteemed filmmakers including most recently a lead role opposite Bruce Willis (American Siege), John Travolta and Katheryn Winnick (Speed Kills), Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair (Mom and Dad), Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana (The Forgiven), Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton (The Billionaire Boys Club) and Terrence Howard (Triumph).

Rob is originally from Indiana and currently resides in Puerto Rico. He is a cancer survivor and an avid sports card collector who recently broke the Guinness Book of World Records for purchasing a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card for $5.2m.