Local artist Andrew Young considered for Grammy nomination

In a thrilling turn of events, today’s studio session is graced by the remarkable talent of Indianapolis native, Andrew Young. With palpable excitement, Andrew takes center stage, poised to share his electrifying new single “I Don’t Like Him” with the world. The air is charged with anticipation as he prepares to weave his musical magic, a mesmerizing performance that has catapulted his creation into the esteemed realm of Grammy consideration. As the spotlight shines on Andrew and his evocative lyrics, his performance not only resonates with personal authenticity but also underscores the universal sentiments that music has the power to convey.

