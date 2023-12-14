Local artist, Connor McLaren is one with sound

Connor McLaren, hailing from Bloomington, Indiana, is a psych-folk artist who draws inspiration from an American Liam Gallagher with a more approachable demeanor.

He constructs his musical realm on a foundation of faded denim, evoking echoes of legends like Dylan and The Who.

Within the walls of his music, one can find a myriad of stories reminiscent of artists such as Todd Snider and Lou Reed.

Notably, a distinct affinity for Reggae music seeps through, a passion stemming from his annual journey to Jamaica.

Exciting news awaits his fans as Connor recently inked a deal with The Noise Company, signaling the release of his highly anticipated debut album, “Innocence,” in 2023.

Be sure to catch him performing his track ‘Cliché’ as the next featured All Indiana Artist.

