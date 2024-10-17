Kendra Chanae’s journey from aspiring singer to inspiring others with her heartfelt music

Local artist Kendra Chanae shared her journey of starting out at a young age, highlighting how music has always been a part of her life. She began singing at five years old at her home church, Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and continued to perform, becoming more serious about her passion around the age of eight. Throughout her childhood, she participated in show choirs and is now part of the praise team at her father’s church, Family Bible.

When asked about her stage presence, she admitted that she has dealt with stage fright over the years. “I’ve definitely had stage fright where my knees would just buckle. I’m shaking, but no one would know because I put on a smile. I’m like energetic but on the inside, I’m just shaking in my boots,” Chanae said. Despite these nerves, she learned to channel her emotions into her performances, a skill that many artists can relate to.

Her songwriting is inspired by personal experiences, particularly relationships, and she uses music as a way to express her emotions and connect with others. “I mostly write songs about relationships and the past experiences that I’ve had… like Mary J. [Blige] and Taylor Swift, in the heartbreak era,” Chanae explained. Now, her inspiration also comes from her family, especially her husband and children, who motivate her to create new music.

The singer also talked about her song choice for the day’s performance, a rendition of Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good”. She chose this song not only because of its powerful message but because it allowed her to blend her gospel roots with a soulful performance. “It really brought out my gospel roots as well as my soulful tone. It kind of put a little bit of gospel in it and more soul into it,” she noted, expressing how her musical background influenced her interpretation of the song.

She then performed her rendition of Simone’s iconic song, showcasing her powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery, a performance that blended her church upbringing with her love for soul music. The song choice resonated deeply with her, as it allowed her to express her own sense of freedom and joy.