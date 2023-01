All Indiana

Local artist shares special surprise for ‘Art & Soul’ kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artists are kicking off the start of Black History Month with the “Art & Soul” event.

There are three “Art & Soul” events scheduled for February. The Kickoff Exhibition, the Featured Artists Showcase, and the Mainstage Celebration.

One of the artists is Jamichael Kyng Pollard. He’ll be joining Thursday’s “All Indiana” to showcase his talents, but there’s more! He’ll be creating a portrait of News 8’s Alexis Rodgers!

