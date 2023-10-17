Local author and breast cancer survivor shines light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In a powerful tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local author and breast cancer survivor Autumn Carter joined us to share her story and journey which is sure to inspire others.

Carter’s courageous journey through a Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis to remission is beautifully documented in her book, “Thank You!: A 30-year Old’s Stage 4 Breast Cancer Journey to Remission.”

Her story serves as both an inspiration and a source of valuable insights for those navigating the challenging path of breast cancer treatment.

Carter’s presence promises to bring hope, awareness, and a message of resilience to the community, reminding us all of the importance of early detection and support for those affected by this disease.