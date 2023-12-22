Local baker vying for title of “The Greatest Baker”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Casey Morgan, the dedicated business owner of “Casey’s Cakes,” has been a beloved baker in the town of Muncie, providing delightful baked goods and sharing her culinary expertise with the community.

Casey is a part of the baking competition presented by Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro called “The Greatest Baker.” Casey has shown her exceptional talent and dedication, achieving first place in the Top 20 bakers in the initial round. Now, she is competing in the subsequent rounds for a chance to represent Muncie, Indiana, and claim the grand prize of $10,000. If she wins, she will also get the chance to meet the famous baker Buddy Valastro from the TLC show “Cake Boss.” Her voting profile can be found here. Winning this competition would not only fulfill her dreams, but also shine a spotlight on our town’s thriving community.

Additionally, the winner will have their work showcased in Bake from Scratch magazine, providing a remarkable platform for recognition and celebration of Casey's incredible talent.