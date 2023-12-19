Local DJ to host toy drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Amp Harris, the versatile entrepreneur, DJ, and radio host, is orchestrating a heartwarming toy drive at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, December 21.

In a gesture of incredible generosity, Amp and his dedicated team have undertaken the responsibility of adopting 1000 children for Christmas, ensuring they receive the joy and gifts they deserve during the holiday season.

Through the Amp Harris Foundation, this endeavor is a testament to their commitment to “Changing Lives One Toy at a Time,” exemplifying the spirit of giving and community support.