Local musician Jeffrey Bowen brings Holiday cheer with dueling pianos and custom songs

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s not the holidays without a little music magic, and local artist Jeffrey Bowen is delivering just that. The seasoned performer, songwriter, and arranger recently stopped by All Indiana to share his exciting plans for the season, including upcoming performances and his unique work creating personalized wedding songs.

Bowen, known for his infectious energy and talent, talked about his love for “dueling pianos,” a lively, interactive performance style where audience requests take center stage. “It’s all request-driven, so people get to hear exactly what they want,” Bowen said. “Sometimes they even stump us, and we just make it up—it’s so much fun!”

His dueling piano performances aren’t limited to Indianapolis. Bowen has taken the show on the road across the Midwest, playing everything from weddings to corporate events. And if that’s not enough, he’s also creating unique music videos and crafting original wedding songs.

Bowen explained the process of writing custom love songs for couples, which involves weaving together their personal stories, favorite memories, and musical tastes. “They give me all these details—like their pets, their favorite restaurants, how they met—and I turn that into a song that’s all about them,” he said. “It’s so heart-and-soul filling.”

For those eager to catch Bowen live, he has several holiday performances lined up:

Sunday, Dec. 15 : Metro En Masse, 4–6 p.m. (Holiday sing-along)

: Metro En Masse, 4–6 p.m. (Holiday sing-along) Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17: English Ivy’s, 7 p.m. (Holiday shows with special guest Sam “Jer Bear,” a Santa performer)

These events promise plenty of laughter, music, and holiday spirit. Whether it’s singing carols, making up songs on the spot, or bringing families together through music, Bowen’s performances are a must-see this season.

For more details about Jeffrey Bowen and his upcoming shows, visit jeffreybowenmusic.com.