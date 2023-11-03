Local nonprofit praises the journey of motherhood

Founder & CEO of “All Things MOMMIE,” Eerin Dickens, joined us to share exciting details about this year’s highly anticipated Momsgiving event.

Scheduled for November 12th at VisionLoft, Momsgiving promises an inspiring evening filled with networking opportunities and a thought-provoking panel discussion touching on subjects that resonate with mothers from diverse backgrounds.

Attendees can look forward to a sumptuous dinner experience, expertly catered by Chef Paul’s Kitchen.

It’s the perfect occasion to celebrate the incredible journey of motherhood and connect with fellow moms while gaining valuable insights.

Don’t miss out on Momsgiving 2023 – a heartwarming celebration of moms and the supportive community that surrounds them.