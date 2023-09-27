Local organization aims to empower and strengthen young Black voices

Anthony Battle, Daniel Mills, and Heather Savage are visionary leaders and dedicated advocates who have connected their passion to establish Let Them Talk—an impactful platform driven by a mission to amplify Black youth voices, foster intergenerational collaboration, and eradicate disparities.

With a visionary approach rooted in unity and change, their combined efforts have created a brighter future for the Black community.

Drawing inspiration from a deep commitment to unity and growth, Anthony, Daniel, and Heather’s leadership at Let Them Talk is characterized by their ability to bridge generations through authentic engagement and strategic partnerships.

Their determination to uplift the Black community is reflected in their multifaceted roles as catalysts for meaningful change.

Through Let Them Talk’s approach, they aim to provide not just opportunities but also the tools and resources necessary for Black Youth Workers to excel in their roles, ultimately leading to positive and lasting transformation within the community.