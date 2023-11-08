Local organization aims to empower women of color across Indy

Highlighting the wonder women of our community

Luke Zhang from Young Professionals of Central Indiana joined us to shine a spotlight on “Wonder Women.”

This inspiring speaker series celebrates women of color across various industries.

Each of these remarkable women is not only incredibly influential but has also left an indelible mark through their exceptional work and significant contributions to the community.

“Wonder Women” is a platform that champions diversity, empowerment, and the invaluable insights that these trailblazing individuals bring to the forefront.

Join us as we delve into the stories and experiences of these women, who continue to inspire and drive positive change in our society.