Local organization ‘Balance Period’ helping people live healthier lives

Raymond Achille founded Balance Period to help people be well and live healthier lives.

A graduate of Indiana University, he holds a degree in kinesiology and brings more than a decade of experience in the health and wellness industries.

Raymond Achille has spent his career in making people’s well-being better.

In 2017, Raymond experienced a critical health issue, as he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism condition where the blood clots block arteries in the lungs.

Grateful for that second chance given, this diagnosis completely changed his life to study everything possible about maintaining excellent health.

He figured out that he would not only help himself in life but also bequeath these practices to successive generations coming along through his line.

The journey of Raymond led him to create a company called Balance Period, whereby he applies what he knows to aid others in need.

Wellness can make people the very change they want to see in their families and society.

Through the Balance Period, Raymond wants to help in ways of wellness and sources to allow individuals to take control of their health.

He wants to inspire others to live a healthy, balanced life and to share good habits that could be passed on to future generations.