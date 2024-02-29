Local organization helping youth who have experienced trauma

David Westenberger, CEO of the Indiana Youth Services Association, and Jackie Marshall, Family and Youth Services Director at Bauer Family Resources, joined us for a discussion centered around their respective programming and its connection to equity and trauma.

With a focus on youth services, both individuals bring a wealth of experience and insight to the table.

Their dialogue is expected to shed light on innovative approaches to addressing issues of equity and trauma within their organizations’ programming, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of these complex issues and drive positive change in their communities.

Want to learn more information? Be sure to tune into the full interview above!