All Indiana

Local organizations team up for holiday coat drive

“Bigger than Sneakers,” “Dose of Dex” and “Wheeler Mission” are all teaming up for a holiday coat drive for men, women and children in need this holiday season.

The drop-off location is 245 South McCrea St. in Indianapolis.

They are accepting donations Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m,