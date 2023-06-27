Search
Local R&B artist makes waves with new music

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today, we had the privilege of being serenaded by the incredibly talented local R&B artist, Shakeeda. With her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Shakeeda graced our hosts with a mesmerizing performance of her hit song, “Loving You is Dangerous.”

Known for her ability to infuse raw emotion into her music, Shakeeda’s performance promises to be a captivating experience that will leave our audience spellbound. So sit back, relax, and allow Shakeeda’s soul-stirring vocals to transport you to a world where love and danger intertwine, as she shares her musical gift with us today.

