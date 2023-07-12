Local support group aids grieving families

We are honored to have Montanna Isaacson, the Outreach Director of Brooke’s Place, join us on the show today. Montanna is here to shed light on the incredible work that Brooke’s Place is doing in transforming grief into hope. As a grief support center, Brooke’s Place provides a compassionate and nurturing environment for individuals and families who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Through its innovative programs and services, Brooke’s Place offers a safe space for individuals to share their grief, find comfort, and discover hope. Their dedicated team of professionals and volunteers work tirelessly to create a supportive community where healing can take place. We are eager to learn more about the transformative impact Brooke’s Place is having on the lives of those navigating the difficult journey of grief, and how they are helping individuals and families find strength, resilience, and a renewed sense of hope.

Tune in to today’s episode as we delve into the inspiring work of Brooke’s Place with Montanna Isaacson. Prepare to be moved by their stories of transformation and learn how grief can be turned into a catalyst for healing and a path toward hope.