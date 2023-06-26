Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Local teen represents Indy in national competition

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today, our hosts are delighted to welcome the accomplished Indy native, Madison Parker, to the show. Madison will take us on a captivating journey as she shares her remarkable experience competing in the 66th Distinguished Young Women Nation Finals.

Over the past two weeks, Madison, along with 49 other state representatives, has been immersed in Mobile, actively participating in various community activities and diligently preparing for the highly anticipated national scholarship competition.

With her talent, grace, and hard work, Madison has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the stage, representing her state with pride and excellence.

Get ready to be inspired as Madison Parker recounts her extraordinary journey as a participant in the Distinguished Young Women Nation Finals.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis in top 10 metro...
Business /
‘Like a pitching machine’: Baseball-sized...
Local News /
Neighborhood trying to recover after...
I-Team 8 /
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against...
National News /
Quickly warming back up with...
News /
French Lick Resort outlines historic...
Indiana News /
Man sentenced for armed robbery...
Crime Watch 8 /
Tasty Takeout: Hotel Tango
All Indiana /