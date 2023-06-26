Local teen represents Indy in national competition

Today, our hosts are delighted to welcome the accomplished Indy native, Madison Parker, to the show. Madison will take us on a captivating journey as she shares her remarkable experience competing in the 66th Distinguished Young Women Nation Finals.

Over the past two weeks, Madison, along with 49 other state representatives, has been immersed in Mobile, actively participating in various community activities and diligently preparing for the highly anticipated national scholarship competition.

With her talent, grace, and hard work, Madison has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the stage, representing her state with pride and excellence.

Get ready to be inspired as Madison Parker recounts her extraordinary journey as a participant in the Distinguished Young Women Nation Finals.