Local veteran continues holiday light show tradition

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A local veteran started a tradition of turning his home into a holiday light show. Don Miclette is planning on outdoing what he pulled off last year to help bring more Christmas cheer to his neighborhood.

The event at his house started out as a labor of love to get kids in the holiday spirit, and it also became a way for him to deal with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Now in Miclette’s second year putting up lights and music for visitors, he wants people who came in 2019 to be ready to raise their expectations.

“It’s going to be a lot bigger,” Miclette said.

His son Trenton came in town from Virginia to help him step his game up for this year’s display. Miclette attributes his love of music and lights to his newfound passion.

“I’ve been a musician most of my life and I figured I like the lights, I like the way it looks and kids are going to like it too, so I figured why not try it out,” he said.

The lights, draped over his house and front yard, are also synchronized with Christmas songs that visitors can play live on 94.5. He says putting it all together can be challenging, but he’s anxious to match the reception he got from the kids and their parents the first time around.



“You can hear them singing to some of the songs and everything,” he said. “It’s like a concert basically.”

Miclette believes this year it’s even more important to enjoy time with your loved ones.



“With this coronavirus going around I know they can’t get out and see their friends, but they can get out and at least have some fun with their families,” he said.

Miclette’s holiday light show at 943 Redwood Drive in Franklin, Ind., will kick off the day after Thanksgiving and end the day after Christmas.