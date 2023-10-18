Long Drive Champion preps for Pro Debut at World Long Drive Championship

Fort Wayne native and Amateur Division World Champion Long Driver, Andrew Eigner, is set to go on an exciting new chapter as he makes his professional debut in the Open Division at this week’s World Long Drive (WLD) Championship presented by Club Champion, taking place from October 18th to 22nd at the prestigious Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta.

This event marks the culmination of the 2023 WLD season and serves as the pinnacle of competition for the Men’s Open Division, Women’s Division, and Senior Division.

Eigner’s journey to the professional ranks was highlighted by his remarkable victory in the WLD Amateur Division World Championship in Kingsport, Tennessee, back in late August.

There, he showcased his immense talent by defeating Kauner Kay with a powerful drive of 384 yards to claim the championship title.

Eigner leaves behind an illustrious amateur career, boasting four wins, a runner-up finish, and the prestigious No. 1 world ranking among Amateurs.

His professional debut is sure to be a moment in the world of long-drive golf.