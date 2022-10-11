All Indiana

‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo brings live experience to cities across Indiana

She’s one of America’s best-known mediums, and she’s been talking to the dead for 14 seasons on the TLC show, “Long Island Medium,” which now appears on the Discovery-plus channel.

Currently, Theresa Caputo is making three stops in theaters across Indiana to help people connect with loved ones who have passed over, but her first stop was right here on “All Indiana.”

Caputo is appearing in South Bend on Sunday, October 16, in Bloomington, on Wednesday, October 18, and in Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 22.

