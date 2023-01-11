All Indiana

Looking into supplements, optimizing your health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In today’s world, our bodies need more nutrients than our food supply delivers.

The increase in toxic exposure, the mineral depletion of our soil, the chemical-laden food supply, and age-related decline in cell health all combine to leave people unprotected from disease and aging. So naturally, we look to supplements.

But are they compensating for nutritional deficiencies? That’s the focus of the book “Optimizing Your Health: An Approachable Guide to Reducing Your Risk of Chronic Disease.”

Author Emily Gold Mears visited “All Indiana” on Wednesday to share some answers about supplements and other things people can do to optimize their health.