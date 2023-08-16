Love in Taipei: On a quest in a new place

In an exclusive interview, the executive producer of the heartwarming film “Love in Taipei,” Abigal Wen, and its visionary director, Arven Chen, joined Kayla to delve into the intricacies of their latest cinematic creation. Set to captivate audiences, the movie offers a refreshing take on love, life, and serendipity, all against the vibrant backdrop of Taipei. Abigal Wen shared her insights into the film’s development, shedding light on the collaborative efforts that brought the project to fruition. Director Arven Chen passionately discussed his creative process, revealing the inspiration behind the film’s visually stunning scenes and its emotionally resonant narrative. With its exclusive streaming on Paramount Plus, “Love in Taipei” is poised to take viewers on a unique and unforgettable journey through the intertwining paths of love and destiny.