Love & Whiskey: Unfiltered Book Tour

Dawn Weaver, the author and successful entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, which is the most successful Black-owned spirit brand in the world.

She has announced the first stops of her highly anticipated book tour for her new book, “Love & Whiskey: Unfiltered.”

One of the stops on her tour will be at Newfields on Saturday, June 29.

This event promises to be an exciting opportunity for fans to meet Dawn and hear about her journey and experiences.

You can find more details about the event at Newfields Event Link.