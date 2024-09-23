Luxury Travel on the Rise: Insights from Visit Anaheim

Tarek El Moussa, HGTV star and author, and Heather Rae El Moussa, Selling Sunset alumni and HGTV star teamed up with Visit Anaheim to explore the latest travel trends, and one thing is clear: luxury travel is on the rise.

To better understand what people want in a luxury vacation, we surveyed 2,000 travelers. Here’s what they found.

The top three things people are looking for in a luxury getaway are:

High-end accommodations

Stunning views from their room

Flying first class

These elements all contribute to the feeling of indulgence and relaxation that people crave when booking a high-end vacation.

What Does Luxury Mean?

They also dug deeper to see what “luxury” really means to travelers. Interestingly, luxury isn’t the same for everyone. For some, it’s about comfort and peace, while for others, it’s about happiness and living life to the fullest. In short, luxury is an emotion—a feeling of enjoying life at its best.

Anaheim embraces this idea by showing that the greatest luxury isn’t just in the amenities but in the time and memories shared with family. Whether it’s visiting theme parks or enjoying fine dining, Anaheim offers something special for every traveler.