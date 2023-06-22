Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Big Screen and the NBA…Is This Anything?

Is This Anything? Lynyrd Skynyrd is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a film, and the NBA Draft begins tonight. Our favorite duo from WIBC, Hammer & Nigel, provide the answers.

In honor of tonight’s NBA Draft, Hammer and Nigel made a list of the ‘Dream Team’ with a catch. All players on the roster had to be fictional basketball players from film or television. Think Bugs Bunny in Space Jam.

With the help of Cody, the team was drafted. Hammer drafted the star of White Men Can’t Jump, Sidney Deane. Nigel’s pick is the hilariously memorable Jackie Moon from the 2008 comedy Semi-Pro. Cody, with the 3rd pick in the fictional draft, selected Scott Howard from the 80’s rom-com, Teen Wolf.

In our opinion, this team could take down the recently crowned champions, the Denver Nuggets.

The legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert film!

The footage for the film “The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd” was recorded at Gray Rossington’s final concert before he lost his battle to cancer. With a release date of July 8th, fans can expect to hear some of the group’s greatest, including ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Free Bird’.