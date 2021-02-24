Madam Walker mural unveiled at Indianapolis airport as part of bicentennial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday unveiled a new mural honoring Madam C.J. Walker.

The mural, called “Entrepreneurs Awakening: The Making of a Legacy,” is located in Civic Plaza before the security areas and measures 11 feet tall and more than 75 feet wide.

As a part of celebrating the city’s bicentennial, the airport partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis and the Madam Walker Legacy Center on the project.

Madam C.J. Walker became the first black female self-made millionaire in America. She did it by building a hair care empire in Indianapolis.

After a viewing the work of 100 artists nationwide, they chose Indianapolis-based artist Tasha Beckwith to design it.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome spoke with Beckwith just moments after the reveal.



“Once they see the mural, I hope that people are inspired to follow their dreams like she did,” Beckwith said. “She wasn’t afraid to take risks and make her own opportunities, and I hope that people can take that away from the mural when they see it.”



The mural is expected to be on display at the airport through 2022.