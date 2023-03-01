Search
‘MADNESS!’ brings mix of art to Gallery Forty-Two

(Image Provided/Gallery Forty-Two)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s utter madness in the Indy art scene with a new exhibit showcasing 50 pieces in the style of street, pop, contemporary and mixed media.

Thursday’s special edition of “All Indiana Artists” shares the experience of “MADNESS!” the Gallery Forty-Two exhibit. Director Mary Morgan and co-curator and local artist Will Woodrow talk about the show.

The free exhibit runs through March 24. An artists’ reception will be Saturday at the downtown gallery at 42 E. Washington St. 

