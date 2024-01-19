Search
Madonna faces lawsuit for starting concert late; Subway is adding foot-long treats to menu

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Two New York City men are taking legal action against Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center after attending a Madonna concert.

They claim that the pop superstar’s show started late, causing them inconvenience as they had to wake up early for work the next day.

The lawsuit is a result of their dissatisfaction with the delayed start time impacting their ability to get enough rest before heading to their jobs.

On a separate note, Subway is diversifying its menu by introducing foot-long treats called “Subway Sidekicks,” which include a chocolate chip cookie, a Cinnabon Churro, and a soft pretzel from Auntie Anne’s, each measuring 12 inches.

These new additions are set to debut on Subway’s menu starting January 22nd.

