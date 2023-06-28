Magic Johnson set to speak at entrepreneur event

Excitement is in the air as Toph Day, the CEO of Elevate Ventures, joins our hosts today to provide insights into the upcoming Rally Conference. This highly anticipated event is dedicated to fostering cross-sector connections among companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and universities. It serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing within the business community. With a focus on driving economic growth and supporting entrepreneurship, Elevate Ventures is at the forefront of creating meaningful connections that fuel success.

In an exciting announcement, Toph Day reveals that the Rally Conference has secured a prominent keynote speaker: none other than basketball legend Magic Johnson! As a successful entrepreneur, Johnson’s story and business acumen are sure to captivate attendees. His presence at the conference will provide a unique perspective on building successful ventures and overcoming challenges.

The addition of Magic Johnson as the keynote speaker further enhances the anticipation surrounding the Rally Conference, making it an event not to be missed for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned business professionals, and anyone interested in the power of cross-sector collaboration. Please visit the following link to learn more information: https://rallyinnovation.com/.