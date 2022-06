All Indiana

Magician, comedian Justin Willman shares unbelievable optical illusions, DIY tricks

Justin Willman is a comedian and magician known for his amazing magic tricks and entertaining comedy.

You may also know him from hosting shows such as “Baking Impossible” and “Cupcake Wars.”

He gave us a taste of some of his latest mind-blowing tricks Monday on “All Indiana.”

Some of his illusions had Randall & Alexis stumped! Watch to see if he does the same to you.