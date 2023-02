All Indiana

Magician Jessica Jane talks ‘The Foolers’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Magician Jessica Jane joined “All Indiana’ to talk about an evening of jaw-dropping illusions celebrating television’s number one magic show.

Penn and Teller present “The Foolers,”four master magicians who pay homage to the classic magic of Penn and Teller.

It will be coming to Clowes Memorial Hall on Feb. 25, and fans can purchase tickets online.