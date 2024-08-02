Maintain convenience and health with strategic meal planning tips

Megan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market, joined the show to share meal planning strategies for families during the back-to-school season. With mornings often being hectic, Sedivy suggested a make-ahead sheet pan pancake recipe that includes ingredients like bananas, blueberries, eggs, oats, and flour. The pancakes can be prepped in advance, sliced, frozen, and reheated as needed, making for a quick and nutritious breakfast option.

For lunch, Sedivy recommended focusing on three key components: protein, produce, and peak energy foods. She advised including at least three different colors of produce in lunch boxes, such as blueberries, bananas, and apples for younger children, and bell peppers and tomatoes for older kids. Protein options can range from nut butter for small children to chicken salad for middle schoolers and tuna salad for high school students. Plant-based alternatives like quinoa and tofu were also highlighted.

Sedivy also offered suggestions for after-school snacks that are both healthy and convenient. She demonstrated an apple crunch wrap made with a spinach wrap, nut butter, apple slices, cinnamon, walnuts, and granola. For quicker options, she recommended stocking the pantry with whole grain cheese crackers, microwave popcorn, fruit and veggie pouches, and protein-rich snacks like beef and chicken sticks.

These meal ideas aim to provide balanced nutrition while ensuring that children enjoy their meals. Sedivy emphasized the importance of planning meals that are easy to prepare and packed with nutrients, helping to set the stage for a successful school year.