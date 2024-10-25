Maisy Kay joins Tori Kelly on Purple Skies World Tour, performs in Indy

Singer-songwriter Maisy Kay is making waves as she joins Tori Kelly on the Purple Skies World Tour, with a stop at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. Speaking about the experience, Maisy Kay shared her excitement about touring with Tori Kelly, describing it as a memorable and welcoming journey. “I’m a big Tori fan,” said Kay. “Her crew has made me feel so welcome, and they’ve made the tour so enjoyable.”

Maisy Kay’s unique sound is shaped by her diverse musical influences, spanning from Freddie Mercury to Evanescence, and a love for musical theater. “I like things to be a bit flamboyant,” she explained, crediting her background for her eclectic style. While her music is often categorized as pop, she incorporates elements from other genres, embracing a genre-less approach. “I struggled at first because everyone wanted me to pick a genre,” she said, adding that her music aims to be a blend of different sounds.

Her song “The Storm,” a collaboration with the Fat Rat, has become her most popular record, amassing over 30 million streams on Spotify and 300 million cumulative views on YouTube. The song features lyrics sung in Na’vi, the fictional language from “Avatar.” Maisy Kay, who learned the language at 10 years old, called it a match made in heaven. “It was heartwarming to see how many people loved it, not just for being a song, but for the Na’vi elements. It brought together a big community of people,” she shared.

Beyond music, Maisy Kay’s love for video games and fantasy also influences her artistic expression, particularly in her music videos and stage visuals. “I try to incorporate my love of fantasy into my work,” she said, adding that her hobbies play a significant role in making her art authentic.

As for future projects, Maisy Kay hinted at the possibility of a debut album, saying she has been sitting on a lot of new music. “I think we’re at a point where it feels like time,” she said. Additionally, she expressed interest in headlining her own tour, albeit on a smaller scale.

Fans in Indianapolis have the opportunity to see Maisy Kay perform alongside Tori Kelly tonight. The concert is set for the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, and tickets are still available. For more information on the event, visit concerts.livenation.com.