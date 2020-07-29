Make-A-Wish celebrates 40th anniversary with first virtual gala

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana chapter hosts a fundraiser every year to help make dreams come through for kids with life threatening illnesses.

In 2020, many organizations include Make-A-Wish have made some adjustments, getting creative in many cases.

“Even with everything that’s going on right now, we’re still making wishes come true,” said K.J. McGlinn with Make-A-Wish. “It’s been really incredible to just see these kids continue to have so much hope and be so happy.”

For the first time in four decades, the tri-state Make-A-Wish chapter’s biggest fundraising gala will be virtual. Usually the chapter invites a group of families to celebrate in person, but McGlinn says the COVID-19 restrictions have actually opened up new possibilities.

“We’re inviting everyone and that means every wish kid across the state,” McGlinn said. “We’re going to feature some of the most inspiring wishes we’ve ever had.”

Minya “Minnieee” Johnson, 19, is a Make-A-Wish recipient who struggles with a heart condition that often keeps her from leaving her house. She talked about what it’s like having the organization as a part of her life.

“It’s nice, but weird because I really don’t like to ask for things,” Johnson said. “You ask for one thing, and they come up with so many things you can do.”

The organization took an interest in her hopes of becoming an artist and provided her with equipment, software and art supplies she needs to create her own anime and art. Ahead of the gala, she had a message for the Make-A-Wish team.

“Thanks for caring.”

