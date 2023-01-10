All Indiana

Making space and clearing off your calendars

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Let’s talk about your work calendar.

You use it to steer your career on a daily basis, but the beginning of a new year is the right time for a detox or a calendar cleanse.

A calendar cleanse is an audit covering every minute of your day. The idea is to create more openings by systematically examining how and when items are placed in the schedule.

Jennifer Magley is a technical recruiter and high-performance coach. She visited “All Indiana” on Monday to talk about the calendar cleanse and how to do it.

